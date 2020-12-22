Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next high-end Chrome OS laptop, the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The device first surfaced online earlier this month. Now, its design details have also been shared online. The leak comes from reputed tipster Evan Glass who took to Voice to reveal the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

The leak gives us our first look at the upcoming device. The new model seems very similar to its predecessor, which is not a bad thing since that device was very well received. Evan took to Voice to share the images of Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Very similar in appearance to the initial Galaxy Chromebook—rearranged ports and color patterns (the sides are now the same hue as the rest of the body, for instance) are the only differences noticeable to the naked eye—it’s hoped that the biggest changes will be internal. Blass on Voice

Hence, we do not expect a major design overhaul, and most of the changes will be under the hood. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is tipped to be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is a generation old. Alongside the processor, it could come equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. On the front could lie a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display. Furthermore, the device is said to cost $999 for the entry-level model. All of this is likely to be housed in a lightweight body.

That said, we have no information on the launch date of the device. Although, Samsung is planning to host an Unpacked event on January 14, where it is tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds. The original Galaxy Chromebook was also unveiled in January. Hence, we expect the successor to launch next month as well.