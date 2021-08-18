Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

We keep getting some great savings from Amazon.com. We have recently covered several deals on HP Chromebooks, and it seems that savings won’t stop coming. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 getting a 29 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for $499. This laptop comes with a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and $200.99 savings. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Galaxy Chromebook 4 that’s going for $211 after a $39 discount. This option features an 11.6-inch display, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and an Intel Celeron Processor N4000.

We have also found several options from ASUS, as the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is currently getting a 17 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $475. This laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage space, plus $94.99 savings. Or get the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $430 and $50 savings. This option features the same processor and storage space, but you get 8GB inside. Or grab the ASUS Chromebook C523 Laptop that’s now selling for $200 after getting a $70 discount.

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4

    ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

 

Other deals that will improve your working space include the Flexispot EN1 Height Adjustable Desk that’s currently getting a $90 discount, leaving this 48X30-inch desk available for $240. You can also protect your new investment with a Leather Desk Pad Protector that will double up as a mouse pad, and don’t worry about spills since it’s completely waterproof. It is currently selling for $13.59 after a 15 percent discount on its 36X 17-inch option. The 23.6X12.7-inch model is up for grabs at $8.49, and the 31.5X15.7-inch model can be yours for $11.03. And, if you want a new Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Premium Dual-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone, you can get yours for just $80 after a $20 discount.

    Flexispot EN1 Height Adjustable Desk

    Leather Desk Pad Protector

    Blue Microphones Yeti Nano




