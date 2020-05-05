The latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was amazing at first sight. Its design, display, and some of its features made it a desirable device for anyone looking for a new Chromebook. However, there is no such thing as a perfect product, and unfortunately, the battery life on this device is anything but great.

Samsung has recently admitted that it has made a mistake with the battery life in its latest Galaxy Chromebook. The device comes with a 49.2Wh battery that’s not small, but it has to manage a 3840×2160 AMOLED display, a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, and a 15W TDP. This workload may seem too much for its battery, which can usually hold up for an approximate of 4 hours before depleting. Samsung may now be working with Google to introduce a new power governor that would limit CPU performance when it’s not necessary and maybe a new battery-saving mode to keep the battery running longer.

