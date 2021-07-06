The new generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is expected to be officially announced at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, which is rumored to happen this summer, on August 11. The new wireless earbuds will feature a number of improvements compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds+.

The new leaks are coming from Evan Blass on Twitter, who showed off the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is all of its glory. The videos give us a clear idea about the new design changes. First and most significant change is the case, it’ll be a lot larger, similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro. There will be an LED on the front to show the battery percentage and the back will house a USB-C port for charging, although it is rumored to also have wireless charging on the bottom.

The outside of the case will be plain white, while the inside will be accented based on the color of the earbuds. The earbuds itself is also expected to have a uniform texture, instead of being glossy like in previous generations. The buds will have two microphones to improve noise reduction and come with rubber tips to offer passive noise cancellation. Sadly, it won’t have active noise cancellation (ANC), according to the rumors, that will continue to be only available for the Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live devices.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is expected to launch at the next Samsung Unpacked event, which is rumored to happen on August 11. It’s rumored to cost anywhere between $149 and $169, which would make it comparable to the Galaxy Buds+ which launched at $149.

At the event, Samsung is also expected to reveal the next generation of One UI Watch powered Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable flagships.