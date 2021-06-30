The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to arrive sometime in August, according to a new report. The source also suggests that it will indeed be a true replacement for the existing Galaxy Buds+, instead of the Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds Live.

Recently, we have shown you a collection of image renders and official looking promo materials. 91Mobile says that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced between $149 and $169. For comparison, the Galaxy Buds+ was launched at $149 when it launched, while the Galaxy Buds Pro launched at $199.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will have a slightly different design compared to the original Galaxy Buds+, but it won’t be drastically different. The case itself will be similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro, it features a square shaped design, and it will be slightly larger by the looks of it. It will have two microphones, which is expected to further improve noise reduction. The eartips will be made out of rubber to offer passive noise cancellation.

Each earbud will have a 60mAh battery built-in, and the case will support 2.5W charging. The Buds themselves will charge at 0.6W, according to the FCC documents. It won’t have any active noise cancellation (ANC) or any other unique features, although Samsung could surprise us, since the event is still less than 2 months away.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to be available in Black, White, Purple and Green color options. The earbuds will be colored, however only the case will be colored in white on the outside, it will have accented colors on the inside. At the August event, we’re also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 with the newly announced One UI Watch platform, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.