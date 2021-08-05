Samsung Galaxy Buds2 gets fully unboxed in new video

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is happening in less than a week, which is where Samsung is set to announce the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 wireless earphones on August 11. A week before the official announcement, we already have a full unboxing video posted on YouTube, that goes into detail about the packaging, features, and even tests the Galaxy Buds2 audio.

The video was posted to YouTube by The Mobile Central (via GSMArena), revealing all of the features, in-box accessories, and even the Galaxy Wearable app to showcase some of the new options. Inside the box, there is the Buds 2 charging case, the Buds2 wireless earbuds, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and an extra set of ear tips and documentation. The usual things that you’d expect to see from Samsung.

The case itself looks very similar to the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live cases. It has the same rounded/square-ish design that we’ve seen become the norm for Samsung earbuds. As reported earlier, the charging case itself will be white on the outside, while the inside will receive the same color as the Buds2 itself.

The Mobile Central also guides us through the setup process and shows up how to get into pairing mode, although these are pre-released units, so it doesn’t yet have all of the functionality and stability that you’d expect.

You’ll see the Green color show up in the video, although Samsung is rumored to launch the upcoming Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds in up to five new colors in Black, White, Yellow, Green, and Violet.

