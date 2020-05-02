It seems that Apple’s AirPods Pro are going to get some serious competition this year. The new Samsung Galaxy Buds X may arrive with noise cancellation and a very aggressive price.

Samsung has been working on a new pair of wireless earbuds. There are leaks and trademark applications that made us believe this. However, a new trademark granted by the US patent office can confirm that the Samsung Galaxy Buds X will arrive soon. According to a South Korean publication, these devices would cost 170,000 won, which translates to just a little under $140.

If this information is accurate, these new Samsung Galaxy Buds X could cost around $100 less than the AirPods Pro, and they would also include noise cancellation. These wireless earbuds are supposed to arrive with a bean-like design and provide more surface area to include better touch-sensitive controls. According to 9to5Google, they would measure 28m long and 12mm wide, and their charging case could measure 26mm, which would make this case smaller than the one on the Galaxy Buds+. There’s no possible or rumored launch date available, but we can expect them to make an appearance alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

Source Tom’s Guide

Via 9to5Google