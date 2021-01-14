Samsung has launched a pair of new true wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro, and at first glance, they look quite promising. The latest audio wearable from Samsung takes design inspiration from last year’s Galaxy Buds+, but they have a curvier profile for a more comfortable in-ear fit and better noise isolation. Yes, they’ve been leaked extensively in the past, but the whole package is still quite appealing and feature-rich.

Samsung claims up to 99% suppression of external noise

Talking about features, the first one is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro can reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 percent, a bold claim that will require some rigorous testing to ascertain. In addition to ANC, there is also an ambient mode to let users hear what is happening in their surroundings such as traffic sounds. The Ambient Mode can also amplify the surrounding sounds by up to 20 decibels for better awareness. However, users can control the level of ambient awareness they prefer.

Notably, Samsung appears to have taken some inspiration from the Speak-to-Chat feature on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can recognize when users are speaking to automatically adjust the sound settings. So, if you have ANC enabled and speak something, noise cancellation will be automatically disabled, music will be paused and ambient mode will be activated to let you engage in a conversation.

Another interesting feature is 360 Audio that relies on Dolby Head Tracking technology to offer a more realistic music listening experience. Again, this is something we’ve previously come across in some form as Sony 360 Reality Audio on Sony’s headphones and as Spatial Audio on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Again, we’ll put this feature through its paces to see how it performs. And oh, these are also IPX7-rated, which means you don’t have to worry about sweat exposure during your workout sessions.

IPX7 build, seamless device switching, and a helpful speak-to-chat feature

You also get a seamless device switching facility with Samsung’s new earbuds. So, if you’re watching videos on a tablet and get a call on your phone, the Galaxy Buds Pro will automatically switch to your phone to let you attend the call, and once it’s over, it goes back to the movie-watching experience on the tablet. For handling sound output, there’s an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. In addition to three mics, there’s also a VPU (Voice Pickup Unit) that minimizes external noise for a better calling experience.

Coming to the battery life part, the Galaxy Buds Pro are said to last up to 8 hours on a single charge, while turning ANC on brings those numbers down to 5 hours of music playback. The charging case, on the other hand, adds another 20 hours worth of playtime. There’s also support for quick charging and it promises one hour of usage with just 5 minutes of charge time.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will set you back by $199.99 and will be up for grabs in a choice of three colors – Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. They are currently available to purchase from Samsung.com starting today, while retail partners will offer them tomorrow onwards.

We’ll soon have an in-depth review of Galaxy Buds Pro on Pocketnow, so stay tuned for that!