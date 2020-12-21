In the past few weeks, Samsung’s upcoming true wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Pro – have appeared in multiple leaks so far. From high-resolution renders and color options to key improvements, we already know a lot about the Galaxy Buds Pro ahead of their official debut next month. Now, a fresh leak has shed more light on their capabilities, one of which appears to have been inspired by the Spatial Audio feature offered by the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max. The new details have been spotted (by Reddit user u/gamer0mega) in a pre-release build of Samsung’s own companion app for the upcoming, which has unearthed screenshots as well as official renders of the earbuds too.

Talking about the new features, the most important one is ‘3D audio for videos.’ The in-app screenshot describes it as a feature that will let users experience ‘immersive sound coming from all directions so you feel like you’re right in the scene when you watch videos.’ The feature sounds similar to Apple’s Spatial Audio trick that relies on head-tracking to offer a theater-like sound output. As per a detailed GitHub post, the spatial audio feature on the Galaxy Buds Pro will only be available on devices running Android 11 and likely a compass as well to delay movements.

A conversation mode is also there

The leaked plugin app details also talk about a new feature that will automatically enable Ambient mode when the earbuds detect a conversation. However, users will also be able to disable the Ambient mode with a single tap when the conversation ends. In case you’re unfamiliar, Ambient mode allows external sound to pass through so that users are aware of their surroundings, especially if the audio device they are wearing offers active noise cancellation.

Galaxy Buds Pro users will also be able to enable ANC and conversation mode via the Bixby AI assistant. Plus, the Galaxy Bud Pro will also offer the flexibility of setting a custom timeout for conversation detection. Additionally, there will also be an option to tune the volume output of each earbud individually, and these presets will be carried over when users switch to another device.