Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung products that are yet to be announced are making an appearance on the internet left and right. From high-resolution renders and color options to key improvements, almost everything about the Galaxy Buds Pro is known ahead of their official announcement. Moreover, they are said to have a  Spatial Audio feature offered by the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max. Now, more information about its features have leaked online. While features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 3D spatial audio were already known, information about battery life, bass drivers, tweeters, and more have now appeared online.

20 percent more battery life than the predecessor.

The development comes from 91Mobiles, which cites tipster Ishan Agarwal as its source. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are tipped to deliver 28 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is approximately 20% more than the Galaxy Buds Live. Each earbud is said to have a 61mAh battery, while the case will house a 472mAh battery. 

Furthermore, the upcoming earbuds will feature 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers. The report goes on to say that the pair of earphones will have 35db noise canceling to support ANC, dual connection, and IPX7 water resistance rating. The earphones are already said to have support for multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation. Plus, it could have features such as voice detection, seamless connection, and 3D spatial audio with head tracking onboard.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are rumored to work only with phones running Android 11-based OneUI 3.0. Moreover, these could come with special gyro sensors, Dolby Atmos, SoundAlive, customizable ANC as well as four-volume settings for the ambient mode to adjust how much noise needs to enter. These are likely to offer touch controls. The upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro are tipped to cost EUR 299 for the two available color options of Black and Silver.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Razer gaming accessories and more on sale
best Apple Watch Bluetooth headphone
Best Bluetooth headphones for Apple Watch
Here’s a list of best Apple Watch Bluetooth headphones to compliment your wearable.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will offer a spatial audio feature similar to AirPods Max
3D audio on Galaxy Buds Pro will let users experience ‘immersive sound coming from all directions’ while watching a video.