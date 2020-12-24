Samsung products that are yet to be announced are making an appearance on the internet left and right. From high-resolution renders and color options to key improvements, almost everything about the Galaxy Buds Pro is known ahead of their official announcement. Moreover, they are said to have a Spatial Audio feature offered by the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max. Now, more information about its features have leaked online. While features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 3D spatial audio were already known, information about battery life, bass drivers, tweeters, and more have now appeared online.

20 percent more battery life than the predecessor.

The development comes from 91Mobiles, which cites tipster Ishan Agarwal as its source. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are tipped to deliver 28 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is approximately 20% more than the Galaxy Buds Live. Each earbud is said to have a 61mAh battery, while the case will house a 472mAh battery.

Furthermore, the upcoming earbuds will feature 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers. The report goes on to say that the pair of earphones will have 35db noise canceling to support ANC, dual connection, and IPX7 water resistance rating. The earphones are already said to have support for multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation. Plus, it could have features such as voice detection, seamless connection, and 3D spatial audio with head tracking onboard.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are rumored to work only with phones running Android 11-based OneUI 3.0. Moreover, these could come with special gyro sensors, Dolby Atmos, SoundAlive, customizable ANC as well as four-volume settings for the ambient mode to adjust how much noise needs to enter. These are likely to offer touch controls. The upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro are tipped to cost EUR 299 for the two available color options of Black and Silver.