We start today’s deals with great savings on several wireless headphones for you to choose from. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro getting a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $159. This will get you $40.91 savings, water and sweat resistance, crystal clear calls, a long-lasting battery that will give you up to 8 hours of non-stop playback, and four color options to choose from.

Now, if you’re looking for a gaming alternative, we have the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds getting a massive 61 percent discount, which means you can grab a pair for just $39. These are IPX4 water-resistant. Now, you can only get these savings with the Black color variant, as the White model is going for $50 and the Quartz Pink model is selling for $100, which means that you would have to pay full retail price.

If you’re an Apple fan, you may want to consider grabbing a pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that are now selling for $180 after getting a $20 discount. These headphones feature Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip, plus they will offer up to 9 hours of continuous music. And if you’re looking to explore new options, you can also consider grabbing a pair of new Amazfit Zenbuds Smart Sleep Earbuds that are now available for $120. These are usually sold for $150, but you can score $30 savings when you add an on-page coupon.

Other deals include the Vizio 5.1 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos that’s currently selling for $280, which means $70 savings from its original $350 price tag. However, you must know that this deal will get you a Factory reconditioned option, but you will have to hurry to get one, as this sale ends tonight or until Woot runs out of units.

