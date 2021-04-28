We have been getting several headphone deals over the past few days, but we believe that there’s nothing wrong with more options to choose from. First, we find the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro getting a $20 discount, leaving them available for $180, and the best part is that you can choose any color you want, as savings go across the board. These wireless earbuds feature noise-canceling, water resistance, and a battery that will go for up to 28 hours with ANC off.

If you want a pair of new Powerbeats, you can get one for just $160 over at Best Buy, which translates into $90 savings. However, you will have to settle for the Lava Red or the Spring Yellow color option, as other color variants are a bit more expensive. And if you want to get them on Amazon.com, you can also grab a pair for $176, but Cloud Pink will have to be your pick if you want to score $73.97 in savings.

The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is also on sale, and you can get one for $179 after a $51 discount. This price is applied to the Black, the Midnight Blue, and the Pink color variants, while the Thistle option is still selling for full retail price. Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker for just $99 with $51 savings, and if you’re looking for a more affordable fitness tracker, you can get a new Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker for $69 with $31 savings.

Other deals feature the Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Toaster Oven that’s now available for $170 with $30 savings, which will also work as an air frier and more. The COSORI 12-in-1 Air Fryer is also a great option for those looking for a great present for Mother’s Day, and you can get one for $100 after the same $20 savings. Finally, the Chefman Toast-Air Air Fryer + Oven is getting a $40 discount, meaning you can get yours for $140.