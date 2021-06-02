We start today’s deals with Samsung’s best wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently available for as low as $150 at Samsung.com. Now, this means that you can get up to $50 savings off your purchase, but that will only happen if you have an eligible device to trade in. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation, studio sound quality, and water resistance. Now, if you are looking for a more affordable option, you can also grab a pair of Google Pixel Buds 2 that are currently selling for $129 at B&H after receiving a $50 discount, and don’t worry, you do not have to trade-in anything to get this discount. Plus, savings are the same across the board, meaning you can get them in any of its three different color options.

And since we’re’ talking accessories, you can also check out the Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch, which comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. You will also get up to three days of battery life in Smart Mode, or up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode, GPS, NFC, heart rate, and sleep monitor, plus IP68 rating and $30 savings with the on-page coupon. In other words, you can get one for $270.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, and you don’t want to spend that much, you can check out the TCL 10 Pro, which comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD display, a 64MP primary sensor on its quad-camera system, 6GB RAM, 128GB and a 4,500mAh battery for just $300 after receiving a $150 discount. However, you must remember to check the on-page coupon to get total savings, or you’ll end up with only $50 savings at checkout.

And if you are looking for an even more affordable option, you can check out the Google Pixel 3 XL currently going for $180 at B&H. This device comes unlocked on its Not Pink color option with 64GB storage, or you can grab the 128GB variant for $200, and you get the same 80 percent discount on both options. Just remember to hurry, since this last deal will only be available today.