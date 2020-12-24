Alright. The final bit of information regarding Samsung’s upcoming true wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Pro – has finally been revealed via yet another leak. As per tipster WalkingCat (@h0x0d), the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199. Now, that is not cheap for a pair of true wireless earbuds, but considering the features they bring to the table, the upcoming Samsung wearable might well justify that price tag.

Samsung is undercutting rivals from Apple, Sony and Bose

If you take a look at the key rivals – the Apple AirPods Pro cost $249, the Sony XF-1000XM3 made their debut at $230, while Bose’s noise-cancelling QueitComfort Earbuds are priced at $280. However, the Galaxy Buds Pro are going to be slightly costlier than the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, which also offer Active Noise Cancellation. Compared to their predecessor – the Galaxy Buds+ – Samsung is charging a premium of roughly $50 for its next-gen true wireless earbuds.

Talking about the features, the most important one is – of course – ANC, with the Galaxy Buds Pro said to offer a better noise isolation experience than the Galaxy Buds Live due to their in-ear design. Users will be able to control the level of noise cancellation, and there will be an ambient mode as well that can be enabled when users want to be aware of their surroundings. The upcoming Samsung earbuds will come with an IPX7 dust and water resistance rating.

ANC, Spatial Audio and 28 hours of battery life

Another major selling point of the Galaxy Buds Pro will be spatial audio. This feature will reportedly rely on head-tracking to offer an immersive listening experience. Spatial audio is said to mimic the multi-directional sound experience you get in theaters. Apple offers a similar feature with its AirPods Pro and the freshly launched AirPods Max headphones too. So far, leaks have shown the Galaxy Buds Pro in purple, black and silver color options.

Audio output will be handled by 11m drivers and 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers. Other leaked features include special gyro sensors, Dolby Atmos support, and SoundAlive to name a few. Each earbud comes equipped with a 61mAh battery, while the charging case has a 472mAh unit inside The upcoming Samsung earbuds will reportedly last up to 28 hours on a single charge. Samsung will unveil its next-generation noise-canceling earbuds at the next Unpacked in January event where the company will also lift the covers from the Galaxy S21 family.