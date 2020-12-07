Just a few days ago, the first leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Pro earbuds surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming earbuds sporting a light purple finish. Now, leakster Evan Blass (via Voice) has shared new images of the Galaxy Buds Pro in which the earbuds can be seen flaunting a silver finish. The accompanying charging case also rocks a matching silver color, but the surface finish on it is a tad less glossy compared to the earbuds.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve come across multiple leaks and rumors regarding the yet-to-be-announced earbuds. To start, Samsung’s new wearable offering will reportedly be launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series flagships at Samsung’s next Unpacked event that will happen in January this year. And just in case you were wondering, CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21 smartphones have already been leaked as well, showing a reworked design at the back. Coming back to the Galaxy Buds Pro, they are expected to come with two major improvements – ANC and better ambient mode.

Galaxy Buds Pro might offer ANC

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Buds Pro will offer Active Noise Cancellation, just like the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. We expect that the in-ear design of Samsung’s upcoming earbuds will provide better noise isolation compared to the half in-ear approach taken by the Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung appears to have given the upcoming earbuds an aesthetic tweak by making the profile more oval-shaped compared to what we saw on its predecessor – the Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung is also said to have improved the ambient mode for the Galaxy Buds Pro. As the name clearly suggests, a dedicated ambient mode allows the passage of external audio signals to ensure that users are aware of their surroundings. We don’t know how much Samsung’s latest and greatest earbuds will cost , at least not yet, but the addition of ANC and an upgraded ambient mode will surely come at a premium.