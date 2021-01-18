Samsung introduced a new pair of true wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Pro – at its Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S21 series earlier this month. The new earbuds come with a fresh design and offer features such as active noise cancellation, multi-device connection, and a 360-degree audio mode to name a few. Now, Samsung has already begun the rollout of an update that brings hearing aid trick and a few other enhancements,

Among the changes that the software update brings are hearing enhancements that are targeted at folks with hearing impairment issues, letting them adjust the audio output of each earbud for a comfortable listening experience. Additionally, it boosts the voice sensitivity of Bixby wake-up response and also adds an option to boost the sound output of each earbud individually. Listed below is the entire changelog:

• Implemented Hearing enhancements feature.

• Left/Right sound balance adjustment

• Improved Bixby voice wake-up response

• Improved system stability and reliability

The update carries the build number R190XXU0AUA1 / R190XXU0ATLD and is 2.20MB in size. It is worth noting here that the Galaxy Buds Pro are yet to go on sale in multiple markets and are currently in the pre-order state as of now. Talking about the capabilities of Galaxy Buds Pro, their headline feature is an improved ANC experience that is touted to reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 percent. Galaxy Buds Pro also offer an ambient mode that is said to amplify the surrounding sounds by a mark of up to 20 decibels to provide better awareness.

The most notable trick of Samsung’s earbuds is their ability to recognize when users are speaking, and then automatically lowering the music volume and enabling ambient mode so that users can have a conversation. Then there is another feature called 360 Audio that uses Dolby Head Tracking technology to provide a cinema-like 360-degree surround sound experience, somewhat like the Spatial Audio experience offered by Apple’s AirPods Pro. The IPX7-rated Samsung earbuds will set you back by$199.99 and they come in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet colors.