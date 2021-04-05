Samsung has announced a new variant of its Galaxy Buds Pro in collaboration with Adidas. The new version is being called Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack, and it will go on sale in South Korea later this week. It is said to have been created to showcase the company’s eco-friendly efforts. The new model comes equipped with a classic white and green color combination associated with Adidas Originals. It is priced at KRW 279,000, which is roughly USD 249. It will be made available via Samsung’s website and Kakao.

The Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack will be available in South Korea starting April 7. It consists of an Adidas Originals snapback case, a special coupon to purchase the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, and the Galaxy Buds Pro. The special edition Buds Pro enables a custom Adidas Originals theme when paired with a Galaxy smartphone.

It applies custom icons, lock screen, call screen, and messages screen on the connected Galaxy smartphone. Moreover, you get a quick-access icon to Adidas’ official online store. Further, the snapback case is made using recycled plastic, and the special edition Galaxy Buds Pro uses 20% environmentally conscious Post-Consumer Materials (PCM) to cut down on waste.

A Samsung Electronics officials said, “We are planning this special pack for consumers seeking value consumption, especially MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions, and we will continue to strengthen Galaxy’s unique eco-friendly ecosystem through meaningful collaboration with various brands in the future.”

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that is claimed to reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 percent. There is an Ambient Mode that can amplify the surrounding sounds by up to 20 decibels for better awareness. The device can recognize when users are speaking to automatically adjust the sound settings.

