Samsung is gearing up to launch a host of new devices at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14, and one of those new products will be the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. We’ve already seen them in leaked renders, and some of their key specifications as well as pricing details have also surfaced online. Now, the Galaxy Buds Pro have appeared in a detailed hands-on and first impressions video ahead of the official launch, which reveals a lot about their features and gives us an idea about the whole package.

Impressive ambient mode, average noise cancelation

The video in question comes from a YouTube channel named Digital Slang. As per the video, the Galaxy Buds Pro are just a tad smaller than the Galaxy Buds+ that were launched last year. The ambient mode is touted to be impressive, while ANC leaves a bit to be desired and remains significantly behind the AirPods Pro. Overall, the upcoming Samsung earbuds are said to be a good value for their asking price, which is said to fall around $200 as per leaks. The IPX7-rated earbuds are said to last up to 5 hours on a single charge, while the charging case takes that number to 18 hours.

Talking about gestures, there is no learning curve here. Galaxy Buds Pro users can rely on a single tap for play/pause, double-tap for jumping to the next track or answering a phone call, while a triple-tap gesture will take users to the previous song. We also get a detailed look at the companion app and the features at the disposal of users.

A conversation trick that mimics Speak-to-Chat on Sony WH-1000XM4

There is a dedicated slider toggle for switching between ANC and ambient mode. Notably, the Ambient sound volume levels can be adjusted between low and medium, high, and extra high. The Galaxy Buds Pro also offer a feature called Voice Detect, which works in the same fashion as the Speak-to-Chat feature on Sony’s noise-canceling WH-1000XM4 headphones.

It automatically lowers the music volume and enables the ambient mode as soon as it detects that the user is speaking, allowing them to engage in a conversation without having to perform a touch/tap gesture or taking out the earbuds. Users can choose between three durations – 5 seconds, 10 seconds, or 15 seconds – for which the aforementioned mode remains active when it detects users speaking.

Six EQ profiles to choose from and a speak-to-chat feature

The equalizer offers a total of six sound profiles to choose from viz. soft, dynamic, bass boost, clear, normal, and treble boost. Additionally, touch and hold gesture can be individually customized for each earbud to quickly toggle between ANC and ambient mode, summon the Bixby assistant, increase or decrease the volume, or access Spotify. There is also a dedicated gaming mode that claims to reduce audio latency, something that is crucial while playing online multiplayer games.