Galaxy Buds Pro

You can currently get your hands on a new pair of wireless earphones with up to 29 percent savings over at Amazon.com. You will find that Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are now available for $141.02 after a $58.97 discount. These are Samsung’s best earphones yet, as they feature active noise cancelation, water resistance, and up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC off.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for just $130 after a $20 discount. This deal will get you a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancelation, Fit Touch Control, up to 7.5 hours of battery life, and more. Plus, you can get yours bundled with a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker for just $155 after receiving a $25 discount. And if you’re more into Apple products, you can check out the newest version of the AirPods Pro that feature a new case with MagSafe charging support. They currently sell for $220 after a $29 discount. You will get amazing ANC, Spatial Audio, adaptive EQ, and more, plus they are also water and sweat resistant, so don’t worry about a possible splash or two.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

    Apple AirPods Pro

Other deals feature the Etekcity Smart Scale for Body Weight, that’s currently getting a 33 percent discount, leaving it available at just $20. And suppose you’re willing to get something a bit more expensive. In that case, you can consider the Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI WiFi Digital Scale that sells for $48 after a 20 percent discount. or get the Withings Body+ Digital WiFi Smart Scale that’s getting a $30.95 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $69.

You can also get the Withings Sleep tracking pad for $70 and score $30 savings, the Withings Thermo for $65 with $35 savings and start to harvest energy from the sun with the Renogy 200 Watt 12 Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel Kit that sells for $373 after a $142.91 discount.

    Etekcity Smart Scale

    Withings Body Smart Scale

    Withings Body+ Smart Scale




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

