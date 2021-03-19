Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

If you were looking for the best moment to save some bucks on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, well, this is it. They are currently selling for just $170 over at Woot, which translates to $30 savings. However, this deal will only be good for today, and customers can only purchase up to 3 pairs of headphones.

If you’re more of an Apple fan, the AirPods Pro are now selling for $219, which isn’t the lowest we’ve seen them go, but at least they still offer $30 savings. And, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab a pair of Jabra Elite 75t for $140 after receiving a $40 discount. And while you’re at it, you can also get a new Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $170 with $30 savings, in case you want to share your tunes anywhere you go.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    AirPods Pro

    Jabra Elite Active 75t

 

And since we’re talking audio, we must also mention a couple of condenser microphones that are on sale. We start with the Elgato Wave 3 that will be great for streaming, recording, or podcasting. It is currently getting a 13.56 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $146.43. The HyperX QuadCast condenser gaming microphone for PC, PS4, and Mac is a bit more affordable, as it’s selling for $128.69 with $11.30 savings. But if you’re looking for the most affordable option on sale, you must go for the TONOR Computer Condenser PC Gaming Mic that can be yours for $27 after receiving a $19 discount.

    Elgato Wave 3

    TONOR Computer Condenser PC Gaming Mic

    HyperX QuadCast

 

If we head over to B&H, we will find the Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless digital camera body with an accessory kit getting a $345 discount, which means you can get yours for $1,698. This bundle will get you a 64GB memory card, a camera bag, and a spare battery. You can equip this camera with ULANZI’s VL49 RGB Video Light that comes with 60 light beads that will provide excellent lighting conditions for your videos or pictures for just $30 after receiving a $10 discount.

And since we’re already talking cameras, you can grab a new Victure 4K 50FPS Action Camera with EIS for $50 when you apply the on-page coupon. And for all of you looking to get a backup camera for your car, you can get the K7 Pro Digital Wireless Backup Camera for just $104.99 when you add the on-page coupon that will give you 10 percent savings and when you enter promo code R6ET8BLG at checkout to get extra savings.

    Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Accessory Kit

    Victure 4K 50FPS Action Camera with EIS

    K7 Pro Digital Wireless Backup Camera

 




