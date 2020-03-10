Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently available in black, blue, and white colour options. However, if you are a fan of peppy colours, the variety on the table might not be enough. Well, Samsung appears to have taken cognizance of the dilemma.

The company has launched two new colour options of the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds – red and pink. The red one looks particularly awesome and matches the ‘Jennie Red’ edition of the Galaxy S20+ that was launched a few weeks ago.

The red and pink colourways of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ cost the same as the other three shades at $150. But unfortunately, they are currently available in South Korea only, and there is no word when, or if, they will make it to other markets.

Source: Samsung Korea