Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones and its smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch3 at its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event alongside the Galaxy Note20 series. However, the company had not revealed the price of these devices in India.

Samsung has now announced the official pricing of Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch3 in the country. The Galaxy Buds will cost you Rs 14,990. As for the Watch3, the price starts at Rs 29,990 for the 41mm variant. The Galaxy Watch3 45mm model costs Rs 32,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch3 4G 41mm option is priced at Rs 34,490 whereas the 45mm 4G variant costs Rs 38,990.

Product Price in India Galaxy Buds Live Rs 14,990 Galaxy Watch3 (41mm) Rs 29,990 Galaxy Watch3 4G(41mm) Rs 34,490 Galaxy Watch3 (45mm) Rs 32,990 Galaxy Watch3 4G(45mm) Rs 38,990

The Galaxy Buds Live will be made available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White color options and will go on sale starting August 25. As for the Galaxy Watch3, it will be made available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colors, while the 4G variant will sell in Mystic Black and Mystic Silver color options. All the models will go on sale starting August 27.