Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Image: Twitter / @ishanagarwal24)
Samsung’s upcoming true wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Live – have kept netizens guessing about their in-ear fit ever since they first leaked due to the bean-shaped design. Now, fresh renders of the earbuds (courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal) show the Galaxy Buds Live rocking wingtips for the first time, giving us an idea of how they will fit inside the ears.

Talking about the wingtips, they’ll color match (or at least try to) the main body for all three shades. Notably, the wingtips cover the entire inner surface of the Galaxy Buds Live and have a pill-shaped protrusion lining the charging area of each earbud. However, we are still skeptical about the grip and if the earbuds will stay put during intense physical activities like running.

As per a previous leak, the Galaxy Buds Live will come equipped with 12mm drivers and are claimed to last 7.5 hours on a single charge. In case you’re wondering, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is part of the package as well. If the leaks are to be believed, Samsung’s bean-shaped earbuds will set buyers back by $169 in the US and €190 in the European market.

