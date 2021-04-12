We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time, we focus our attention on wearable accessories for accessories. First, the White variant of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for as low as $120. These wireless earbuds come with Active Noise Canceling and up to 29 hours of battery life. You can choose other color options, but these will only save you $20, meaning you can grab a pair for $150.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, we have the new Beats Flex Wireless Earphones, which are currently selling for $40 after receiving a $10 discount. They come equipped with the Apple W1 Headphone Chip, class 1 Bluetooth, and they will deliver up to 12 hours of non-stop playback. However, this deal is only available on the Beats Black and the Yuzu Yellow color options. And if you want a pair of headphones to stay inside and play your favorite games, you can grab the HyperX Cloud Alpha S for $90 with $40 savings.

For those of you looking for a new watch, we have found the Apple Watch SE on its GPS-only 40mm version with $15 savings, meaning you can get yours for $264. This model comes with a large OLED display and a processor that’s twice as fast as the one found in the Apple Watch Series 3. It will also measure your workouts and track your daily activity. It also features a heart rate monitor, which will notify for irregular heart rhythm and more.

However, if you’re more into classic watches, you can save some money on several dumb watch models. First, we find the Grant Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch, which is now selling for $74.26 with $54.74 savings or grab the Diesel Men’s Master Chief Stainless Steel Quartz Watch, that’s getting a $43.74 discount, leaving it available for $96.26. And if you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker, you can currently get one for $24, which translates to $6 savings.