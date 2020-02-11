Author
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have gone official as the company’s latest true wireless earbuds. Not much has changed aesthetically, but the Galaxy Buds+ do offer some notable improvements.

First, they promise 11 hours of battery life, thanks to a larger 85mAh battery, while the case adds another 11 hours worth of play time. Samsung claims charging the Galaxy Buds+ for 3 minutes is enough to last one hour.

Galaxy Buds+ have two-way dynamic speakers (tweeter+woofer), and 3 microphones (2 outer+1 inner). While Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is missing, Samsung does promise better noise isolation than its predecessor.

More importantly, the IPX2-rated Galaxy Buds+ now have an iOS app, which means Samsung’s TWS earbuds can now finally work with iPhones. They come in black, white, and blue, and are priced at $149.99.

