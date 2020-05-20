A few weeks ago, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ earbuds sporting a deep blue finish were spotted in the form of animations in the SmartThings app’s code. Well, they are now real. Samsung has launched the Aura Blue version of the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds and they’re already on sale in the US.

The Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ are now up for grabs from Best Buy at $149.99, the same amount you’ll pay for the other color options that include the cool new Red shade and the Light Blue variant. And in case you’re wondering, the Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ come with a charging case that has a matching color scheme.

As for the specs and features, they’re claimed to last 11 hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds another 11 hours of playtime. Samsung has equipped it with two-way dynamic speakers (tweeter+woofer) and 3 microphones (2 outer+1 inner), but sadly, there is no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) here.

