The fact that Samsung will refresh the Galaxy Buds with a new, Galaxy Buds+ model, is already known. There were also some features rumored, but now, thanks to Evan Blass, we have a full spec sheet, and comparison (you can see it below).

The batteries are larger both in the buds and the charging case, now being rated at 85mAh and 270mAh, respectively. The new version gets an additional microphone

Samsung will make the Galaxy Buds+ compatible with iPhones by adding an iOS supported app, and the color options will be switched to Black, White, Blue, and Red.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)