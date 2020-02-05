Author
Tags

The fact that Samsung will refresh the Galaxy Buds with a new, Galaxy Buds+ model, is already known. There were also some features rumored, but now, thanks to Evan Blass, we have a full spec sheet, and comparison (you can see it below).

The batteries are larger both in the buds and the charging case, now being rated at 85mAh and 270mAh, respectively. The new version gets an additional microphone

Samsung will make the Galaxy Buds+ compatible with iPhones by adding an iOS supported app, and the color options will be switched to Black, White, Blue, and Red.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

You May Also Like
apple macbook deal

Tons of Apple deals have made their way to Amazon

We have a great list of new Apple deals on Amazon.com that include the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Air and more

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Home Mini availability, price

Samsung might have leaked details about the Galaxy Home Mini on its domestic website, with the page in question being already taken down.

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Looks BETTER in Real Life?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new leaked video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the upcoming Sony Xperia 1.1 and more