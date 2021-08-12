You probably wear your earphones everywhere. They go with you on an outdoor walk or to the gym and maybe find themselves in your backpack next to a water bottle. With the wide variety of places you can find them in or use them at, their durability might be a question on your mind, especially their protection against water. Especially since every example listed above has that in common — be it in the form of sweat, unexpected rain, or a dreaded bottle leak. So this article will help answer the question of whether the all-new Galaxy Buds 2 are waterproof or not.

Like last year’s Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds 2 feature an IPX2 splash-resistant rating. This means the earbuds will be just fine for working out and a short stint in the rain. Unfortunately, this rating won’t carry over to the charging case, similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro and other wireless earbuds.

While we do wish Buds 2 featured a more robust rating like the Buds Pro’s IPX7, priced at $149.99, which is $50 less than Buds Pro, these devices offer quite a lot of value. The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available for pre-orders from August 11th, with sales starting from August 27th.

On another positive note, these new earbuds are not the only devices to feature an IP rating this year, as both folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, arrive with an IPX8 rating, meaning they can survive submersion of up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for a period nearing 30 minutes. But Samsung does suggest keeping the phones away from a beach and pool, as they aren’t dust resistant, and particles getting lodged within the folding mechanism wouldn’t be good. But in case the Z Fold 3 has managed to grab your attention, make sure to check out our deals page and recommended case options for the device to ensure it’s protected and you don’t miss out on any great offers.