We keep getting you some of the best deals available on the market. This time, we will focus on some of the best truly wireless earphones, as some are receiving up to 36 percent savings. First, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, now selling for $200 after receiving a 13 percent discount representing $30 savings. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature outstanding sound, noise canceling, Hi-Fi sound, 360-degree Audio, a cool design that makes them highly comfortable for all-day use, and the best part is that you get an IPX7 water resistance rating. And the best part is that they will deliver up to 29 hours of battery life so that you can use them for hours without recharge.

Suppose you want better savings and a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can consider picking up the Galaxy Buds 2, which are currently selling for $100 after scoring a 36 percent discount, which translates to more than $50 savings. These earphones will also get you noise canceling, a comfortable fit, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features outstanding Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to quiet even the loudest sounds around you, delivering an incredible studio quality experience, an IPX7 rating, and other great features. View at Amazon

You can also choose to go for the Bose Sport Earbuds, which now sell for $129 thanks to the latest $20 discount. They may not feature noise canceling, but you can eliminate external noise if you crank up the volume.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are a more affordable option that comes in at $80 after scoring a 33 percent discount. These headphones also feature active noise canceling and $40 savings, making them a perfect option for those interested in listening to their favorite tunes without breaking the bank.