While the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is likely happening on August 11, most if not all of the devices have been leaked in full, which is also likely why Samsung may be going after the leakers. We have pretty much-seen everything about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 devices. Today, we’ll see you yet another new leak about the Galaxy Buds 2.

A developer by the name of Tim Schneeberger has just found an early Beta version of an unreleased Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 plugin on Samsung’s update server (via XDA-Developers). The shared information confirms the upcoming color options and also reveals what features the Galaxy Buds 2 will have when they launch.

The new color options for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 include gray/green, violet, yellow, black, and white. Most of the same colors that we have already shown you a few weeks ago in a different leak.

First of all, the Galaxy Buds 2 will feature Active Noise Cancelling in one earbud, although the option is currently invisible in the app. Schneeberger has mentioned that it will make it to the app once it detects that the updated earbuds have connected to the phone. Like on the Galaxy Buds Live, there will be an interactive tutorial feature, as well as a single/double/triple-tap, touch-and-hold, and disable- signal-tap functionality.

When the Galaxy Buds 2 are compared to the Galaxy Buds Pro, the 360-degree sound feature and “outside double-tap volume controls” are missing. High and low selection for ANC also isn’t available. The battery in each earbud is reported to be 61mAh while the case has 472mAh built-in.

The Galaxy Buds 2 plugin here is still just a pre-release, Beta version, so any changes you see here may look differently when the Galaxy Buds 2 officially launches next month. It is also possible that some features may get added in in the next few weeks as the earbuds inch closer to the official reveal. We’ve also seen a few leaks about the price of the Galaxy Buds 2, and have also seen additional confirmations of the ANC functionality.