We’ve heard a number of rumors about the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds for a while, finally, a new leak gives us a glimpse of the actual product in multiple color options. These are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

91Mobiles has showcased a number of official looking renders from the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. The renders reveal that the Buds will come with a slightly different design compared to the original Galaxy Buds and Buds+. Instead of a glossy finish, the Buds 2 will have a uniform texture. There are two microphones, likely to improve noise reduction and given the lineup, we shouldn’t expect it to have any form of active noise cancellation (ANC) like the Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live, however it might have active noise reduction.

There are two charging ports on the inside of the charging case to charge the earbuds and to detect them while stored. The earbuds will also feature rubber tips to offer passive noise cancellation, which do a very decent job, judging by the original Buds itself. The charging case, as you can see on the images, looks very similar to the Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Pro cases, which are slightly larger and square shaped. The case will be white outside, except the black one, and the inside will match the Bud’s color.

The battery in each earbud is expected to have a 60mAh battery built-in, while the case should support 2.5W charging. The buds will charge at 0.6W according to the FCC documents. According to the leak, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in the following color options; Black, White, Purple and Green. The new wireless earbuds are expected to launch on June 28 at MWC, alongside a new WearOS smartwatch.

