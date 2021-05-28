Samsung is gearing up to launch the successor to its Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds later this year. While the company is yet to drop any official teasers, the upcoming audio wearable has been spotted on the US FCC database (via AllAboutSamsung.De), complete with real-life pictures in tow. The FCC listing is also an indication that the earbuds – tentatively called the Galaxy Buds 2 – are not too far away from making their debut.

Talking about aesthetics, pictures on the FCC database show a design heavily inspired by the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Unlike the first-gen Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds 2 are shown rocking a more rounded profile. The images clearly show an optical sensor that will detect when the earbuds are worn, and accordingly plays/pauses music playback. The earbuds are depicted only in black, but more color options are likely in the pipeline as well.

There are a couple of mics – one inward-facing and an outward-facing one. It is unclear if the Galaxy Buds 2 will bring support for Active Noise Cancellation. However, it is worth noting here that neither the first-gen Galaxy Buds, nor the Galaxy Buds+, were capable of noise cancellation. Samsung might also keep ANC exclusive to the ‘Pro’ versions for the sake of differentiation and to justify the higher asking price.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Buds 2 will support multi-device pairing. What this means is you can connect them with two devices simultaneously. For example, you can use them to watch movies on your tablet. In the meanwhile, if you get an incoming call on your connected phone, the earbuds will seamlessly switch to the phone to let you attend the call. Once the call is disconnected, you can resume the playback on your tablet.

Samsung has been ramping production of parts for the new SM-R177 next gen Galaxy Buds for the last few days. Yields are stabilizing but aren’t 100% yet. Still, new Buds incoming sooner rather than later (TM). — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 19, 2021

The model number of Galaxy Buds 2, as mentioned on the US FCC database is SM-R177. Moreover, the charging case will support 2.5W output, while the earbuds max out at 0.6W. Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth v5.2, however, it is unclear if they support Bluetooth LE Audio profile that will be enabled by Android 12. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Buds 2 will make their official debut around July or August, and may even make an appearance at the next Unpacked event where new Samsung foldable devices will be launched.