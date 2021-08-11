The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is the latest wireless earbuds from Samsung that are designed for a comfortable fit, made to be worn all day, and provide a premium sound quality. It’s joining the Galaxy Buds lineup alongside the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Galaxy Buds2 features dynamic two-way speakers to deliver crisp and clear high notes and deep bass. On paper, it’s an all-around best wireless earbuds for all situations, including listening to music, conference calls, podcasts, and more. It also features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that blocks out unwanted sound. There are also three adjustable Ambient Sound levels that let you hear your surroundings. It also uses a machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises, making your voice cleared on calls. There are altogether 3 microphones on the Buds2, two on the outside, and one on the inside. The earbuds support 3 codecs: Scalable (Samsung proprietary) AAC and SBC to listen to music and other content.

The Galaxy Buds2 weighs just 5 grams, while the case itself is 41.2 grams. Each earbud houses a 61mAh battery, while the charging case has an additional 472mAh capacity. The Buds2 will last five hours of playback with ANC turned on, or 7.5 hours with it turned off. The charging case can provide up to 20 more hours of playback with ANC on, or 29 hours with ANC off. Each earbud can last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge while talking, or 13 hours with ANC on, or 14 hours with ANC off, including the battery case. It’s also great to see that a 5-minute quick charge will provide 1-hour playtime.

As for the sensors, there’s an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, hall, touch, and VPU (Voice Pick-up Unit). There’s a USB-C connector on the back of the device and Qi-certified wireless charging on the bottom to charge up the charging case.

The Galaxy Buds2 will be available in four colors – Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. It will cost $149.99, making it the cheapest Buds device in the entire lineup. You can pre-order it from today and it will be available from August 27. It offers seamless connectivity, high-quality audio, and all of the essential features that you’ve seen in previous Galaxy Buds earbuds.

Samsung has also announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G devices, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event.