At its Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung announced several new devices. While it was headline by the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and supported by the anticipated Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Buds 2 also received its official unveiling. The product will have a retail price of $149.99 and will be available in four different colors, namely White, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender, and they go on sale starting August 27th.

And though information about this product has not been a well-kept secret — with an unboxing video floating around the internet well before today — here is our compilation of everything you need to know about this accessory to help you decide whether these are worth your money or not.

Design

Galaxy Buds 2 features a new product design that has allowed Samsung to make these the smallest and lightest in the entire Galaxy Buds series. They retain elements from the Galaxy Buds and Buds Plus and merge them with a new design ideology that gives them a simpler look. They feature a glossy finish along the entire body and the case while glossy on the outside has an interior of the same shade as the earbuds. To ensure you can use these in most scenarios, Samsung continues to offer an IPX2 rating with this design.

Audio Hardware

But the reduced size does not mean Samsung is willing to give up on performance. To ensure that Buds 2 do not disappoint interested buyers, Samsung has included a dynamic 2-way speaker system that includes a woofer-tweeter pairing and has brought hardware to enable ANC, which it claims can cut external sound by up to 98 percent. The earbuds will offer three levels of ambient sound control if you do not want to isolate yourself from the surrounding environment, and an update to the Galaxy Wearable app will bring a new Fit Test which will help you find the right ear tips for your ears.

For those of you, who depend upon their earbuds for calls, Samsung will now use a triple microphone array that uses beamforming to focus on your voice and separate it from the background noise. The Korean giant also stated that it’s applying Machine Learning solutions for this process.

Battery Life on Galaxy Buds 2

Being the lightest earbuds that Samsung has ever shipped, the Galaxy Buds 2 have taken a hit when looking at overall battery life, compared to 11 hours of the previous generation, the new earbuds will offer five hours of listening with ANC activated and seven and a half with it turned off. Add the case to this equation, and you will have 20 hours and 29 hours, respectively.

But like the Galaxy Buds Plus, the new case still features Qi Wireless Charging, if Wireless PowerShare is a feature you often use.

The Galaxy Buds 2 seem to be a well-rounded package for the price you will have to pay. Its new lightweight design and par for course battery life, along with a conveniently sized case, make it a product worth considering as a companion for your smartphone, especially if you are looking to add ANC to your experience without spending too much.

For interested iPhone users, Samsung says to modify earbud controls having an Android phone is a strict requirement. But the changes made will then carry over to a paired iPhone. What are your thoughts about this new accessory? Let us know with your comments below.

