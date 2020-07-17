We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung unveiled a refreshed Galaxy Book S model powered by Intel’s Lakefield chips back in May, but kept the price and availability details under the wraps for a while. That changes now, as the Galaxy Book S is finally hitting the shelves in the US starting today carrying a price tag of $950 from Samsung’s official online store as well as Best Buy.

The Galaxy Book S has an extremely svelte profile and is just 11.8mm at its thickest point. It features a 13.3-inch FHD display with 600 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield processor that uses the Intel’s hybrid CPU architecture and the Foveros 3D stacking technology. The Intel silicon is accompanied by 8 gigs of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB.

Samsung’s thin-and-light laptop supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard and also offers always-on LTE connectivity. It has a fan-less design and comes in two colors – Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray. The Galaxy Book S comes equipped with a 42Wh battery and also features a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login experience.

Zoom in on Angle Zoom. Samsung - Galaxy Book S 13.3" Laptop – Intel® Core™ i5-L16G7 Processor - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Mercury Gray.
You May Also Like
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 series goes on open sale in India
The Mi Notebook 14 price in India starts at Rs 41,999
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, and tons of Android phones are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and more on sale
New mini-LED 14-inch MacBook Pro could enter production in 2021
It seems that The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays may start production early next year