Samsung unveiled a refreshed Galaxy Book S model powered by Intel’s Lakefield chips back in May, but kept the price and availability details under the wraps for a while. That changes now, as the Galaxy Book S is finally hitting the shelves in the US starting today carrying a price tag of $950 from Samsung’s official online store as well as Best Buy.

The Galaxy Book S has an extremely svelte profile and is just 11.8mm at its thickest point. It features a 13.3-inch FHD display with 600 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield processor that uses the Intel’s hybrid CPU architecture and the Foveros 3D stacking technology. The Intel silicon is accompanied by 8 gigs of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB.

Samsung’s thin-and-light laptop supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard and also offers always-on LTE connectivity. It has a fan-less design and comes in two colors – Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray. The Galaxy Book S comes equipped with a 42Wh battery and also features a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login experience.