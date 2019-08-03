Windows

Samsung Galaxy Book S leaks as potential Surface Laptop competitor

Galaxy Book S

Remember the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 from last year? We could be looking at its successor, thanks to Evan Blass, who is bringing us the Galaxy Book S, rendered above and below. We don’t see an S-Pen like in the case of the Galaxy Book 2, but we do see a general resemblance. The Galaxy Book S also seems to take a page out of Microsoft’s design book for the Surface.

Galaxy Book S

It doesn’t look like, from the renders, that this keyboard could detach, but is sure looks a lot like the Surface keyboard. The display, however, has a narrower aspect ratio, with decent edges and a rather large bottom bezel. The side does indeed feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but other than that details are scarce.

According to benchmark result listings, the Galaxy Book S could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and feature 8GB of RAM on Microsoft Windows, but other than that there’s no information on a launch date, but we’re guessing it couldn’t be far out.

Galaxy Book S

