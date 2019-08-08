Samsung Galaxy Book S announced running Windows 10 and Snapdragon
Leaked last week, the Samsung Galaxy Book S shared the stage with the Note10 and Note10+ at Samsung’s Unpacked event. The company calls it “a game-changing mobile computing device”. It will be available, starting this fall, in Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray colors, starting at roughly $1,000.
With a 13.3-inch TFT display that’s also multitouch, the Galaxy Book S weights under 1kg, at 960gr. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx platform and features 8GB of RAM, with configurations of 256GB and 512GB of storage. With a 45Wh battery, Samsung claims the device is capable of running for 23 hours on a single charge, thanks mostly to the Snapdragon 8cx platform’s low power consumption.
Other features like LTE capabilities and Always On make this a really portable device, but, with a slower ARM-based processor, it depends on the tasks you choose whether this could be your main laptop computer replacement.
Samsung Galaxy Book S specs
|OS
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display
|13.3’’ FHD TFT (16:9)
|Touch: 10-point multi-touch screen
|Body
|305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2-11.8 mm, 0.96 kg
|AP
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Compute Platform
|7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.84 GHz + 1.8GHz)
|Memory
|8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 256/512GB
|+ MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
|Camera
|720p HD
|Battery
|42Wh (typical)
|Video playback: Up to 23 hours
|Network
|LTE Cat.18
|Nano SIM
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO
|Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB Type-C, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)
|Sensors
|Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off)
|Authentication
|Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint
|Audio
|Stereo speakers: Sound by AKG
|Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology (Dynamic, Movie, Music, Game, Voice, and Personalize Modes)