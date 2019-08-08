Samsung Galaxy Book S announced running Windows 10 and Snapdragon

Leaked last week, the Samsung Galaxy Book S shared the stage with the Note10 and Note10+ at Samsung’s Unpacked event. The company calls it “a game-changing mobile computing device”. It will be available, starting this fall, in Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray colors, starting at roughly $1,000.

With a 13.3-inch TFT display that’s also multitouch, the Galaxy Book S weights under 1kg, at 960gr. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx platform and features 8GB of RAM, with configurations of 256GB and 512GB of storage. With a 45Wh battery, Samsung claims the device is capable of running for 23 hours on a single charge, thanks mostly to the Snapdragon 8cx platform’s low power consumption.

Other features like LTE capabilities and Always On make this a really portable device, but, with a slower ARM-based processor, it depends on the tasks you choose whether this could be your main laptop computer replacement.

Samsung Galaxy Book S specs