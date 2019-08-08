Windows

Samsung Galaxy Book S announced running Windows 10 and Snapdragon

Contents

Leaked last week, the Samsung Galaxy Book S shared the stage with the Note10 and Note10+ at Samsung’s Unpacked event. The company calls it “a game-changing mobile computing device”. It will be available, starting this fall, in Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray colors, starting at roughly $1,000.

With a 13.3-inch TFT display that’s also multitouch, the Galaxy Book S weights under 1kg, at 960gr. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx platform and features 8GB of RAM, with configurations of 256GB and 512GB of storage. With a 45Wh battery, Samsung claims the device is capable of running for 23 hours on a single charge, thanks mostly to the Snapdragon 8cx platform’s low power consumption.

Other features like LTE capabilities and Always On make this a really portable device, but, with a slower ARM-based processor, it depends on the tasks you choose whether this could be your main laptop computer replacement.

Samsung Galaxy Book S specs

OS Windows 10 Home/Pro
Display 13.3’’ FHD TFT (16:9)
Touch: 10-point multi-touch screen
Body 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2-11.8 mm, 0.96 kg
AP Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Compute Platform
7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.84 GHz + 1.8GHz)
Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 256/512GB
+ MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
Camera 720p HD
Battery 42Wh (typical)
Video playback: Up to 23 hours
Network LTE Cat.18
Nano SIM
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO
Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB Type-C, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)
Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off)
Authentication Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint
Audio Stereo speakers: Sound by AKG
Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology (Dynamic, Movie, Music, Game, Voice, and Personalize Modes)

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Samsung
Posted In
Windows
Tags
Galaxy Book S, News, Samsung, Windows 10
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.