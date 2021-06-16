Early Prime Day deals post is live, and you can check them out by following this link, but that doesn’t mean we will stop getting amazing deals during this week. So let’s start with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop that’s currently selling for $1,150 at Amazon after receiving a $150 discount. This sexy-looking laptop comes with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

And since we’re talking Samsung deals, you may want to head over to B&H, where you will find the Samsung Q80T 75-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV selling for $1,798 after a massive $1,000 discount. This amazing deal expires at midnight, so you may want to hurry and get yours. And if you want to add more power to your new smart TV, you can also grab a new Roku Express 4K streaming media player for just $30 after a $10 discount.

Other deals feature the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor that’s currently getting a $50 discount, which leaves it available for $399. Now, you can also get this processor bundled with an ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS WiFi AMD AM4 Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 and a 3rd Gen Ryzen ATX Gaming Motherboard for $573 with $56 savings. You can also get a new SK hynix Gold S31 SATA Gen3 2.5 inch Internal SSD with 1TB capacity for $89.50 after a first $55 discount, plus extra 15 percent savings with you add the on-page coupon.

You can also add a new SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset to your gaming setup for $55 after a $15 discount or get a necessary UGREEN USB C Hub Adapter for your MacBook, as it’s now selling for $19 after a 15 percent discount. You can also grab a new MoKo Dimmable LED Desk Lamp that’s getting the same 15 percent savings, which leaves it up for grabs at just 14.50.