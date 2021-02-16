Samsung’s Galaxy Book series consists of the Flex, Book 2, and the vanilla model. Now, Samsung is tipped to be preparing a Pro lineup for its Galaxy Book series. Two new Galaxy Book Pro laptops are coming soon, and the specs of both Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 have leaked online. The laptops have already received Bluetooth certification. Moreover, it looks like Samsung will be upping the game on the connectivity front. It is said to offer 5G connectivity on one of the models.

As per a report from SamMobile, Samsung is going to offer the Galaxy Book Pro series in two display sizes of 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both the laptops are going to feature an OLED display, which will be one of the USP of the devices. Samsung has been bringing its styluses to more devices lately. The S-Pen support is now expected to be offered on the Galaxy Book Pro series.

Under the hood, multiple configurations are rumored to be available with the Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. While these are likely to be the 11th gen processors, the details are still under the wraps, and the report doesn’t reveal the information about the generation of processors. The Galaxy Book Pro is said to be available in Wi-Fi and LTE models, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is tipped to get Wi-Fi and 5G models.

These are not Chromebooks as the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 will both run full-fledged Windows. The company hasn’t confirmed at this time when it plans on launching the new Galaxy Book Pro series. In fact, there is no official information on the existence of the devices yet. However, as we head towards the launch, we expect some teasers to be revealed soon.