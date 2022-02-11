The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Samsung Chromebooks and more are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop for $1,182 after receiving a $118 discount. This will get you a fast slim, and sleek-looking laptop that packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB Ram, and 512GB storage under the hood. You also get a 15.6-inch AMOLED display and the latest version of Windows. However, you can also opt for the smaller Galaxy Book Pro, which has a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, less powerful specs, and a more affordable price tag. This laptop includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, along with long-lasting battery life.

Suppose you’re looking for something even more affordable. In that case, you can also consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2that comes packed with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space for $549 after a 22 percent discount that translates to $150 savings. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop is also on sale, and it comes as a more budget-friendly option that sells for $250 after a $50 discount. This model features 12-hour battery life, 32GB storage, and an Intel Celeron N4500 processor.

You can also connect all of these laptops to your Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub that currently sells for $479 after a 20 percent discount. However, these savings are only available when you apply code EERO at checkout. This three-node system usually sells for $599, which means you could score $120 savings.

Other deals include the MSI RGB Gaming Keyboard that sells for $31 after a $19 discount. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is another excellent option to consider, as it goes for $70 after a $20 deal. Finally, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard goes for $150 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $50 savings.