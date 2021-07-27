samsung galaxy book pro 360v angled invert pocketnow

We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop that’s currently getting a 14 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings, which leaves this sexy-looking notebook available for $950. And if you enter promo code QJBKA4CADQX7 at check out, you will receive an extra $50 credit, meaning that you can grab yours for $900. This laptop is part of the Intel Evo Platform, meaning that you get an Intel Core i5 processor insider. You will also get a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space which will be more than enough to get you through the day. If you want a more powerful option, you can get the Intel Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM and the same storage space for $1,150 with the same $150 savings.

Now, if you’re more interested in getting a new gaming laptop, you should check out the Razer Book 13 Laptop that comes with Intel iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch FHD touch display, 16GB RAM, ad 256GB storage. You can grab one for $1,430 after getting a $170 discount. And if you want extra storage space, you can also go for the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim gaming laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, 24GB RAM and 1GB SSD for $1,593 after seeing 15 percent savings, meaning you will get to save $276 upon purchase.

    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

    Razer Book 13 Laptop

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim

 

You can also get your hands on a new monitor to go with your new laptop. LG’s 31/5-inch Full HD IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync is getting a $53 discount, meaning you can grab one for $197. AOC’s 30-inch LED gaming monitor is also on sale. You can get one for $255.84 with $22 savings. And you should also consider getting a Laptop Tray Desk Mount to raise your laptop to a comfortable viewing angle. WALI’s option will work great with notebooks of up to 17-inch and 22 lbs. And get a better gaming experience with the Panasonic SoundSlayer Gaming Soundbar. You can get one for just $197 after getting a massive 34 percent discount that translates to $102 savings.

    LG 31.5-inch Full HD display

    AOC 30-inch LED Gaming Monitor

    Panasonic SoundSlayer Gaming Soundbar




