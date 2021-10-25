Samsung announced its new Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G last month. The new laptop series from Samsung is one of the first devices that come with Windows 11 pre-installed and Intel Evo 11th Gen Core Processors.

Samsung has now announced that starting today, the new Galaxy Book PC portfolio is available in the United States. The company has announced that the Galaxy Book models will be available in the US at the following prices:

Samsung Galaxy Book – $749.99

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey – $1,399.99

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G – $1,399.99

As a refresher, these are the features of the Samsung Galaxy Book, Book Odyssey, and Book Pro 360 5G:

Samsung touts the Galaxy Book as the laptop with the “ideal balance of premium features and optimal value.” It comes with an Intel Core processor, a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen, and a ‘dedicated’ graphics card. In addition, the laptop features Dolby Atmos as well. The baseline Samsung Galaxy Book has been priced at $749.99 and will be available in silver color. It will initially be available through Samsung’s and Best Buy’s online stores. Samsung says the Galaxy Book will be available at Best Buy retail locations nationwide starting November 15.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey features an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It is backed by an 83Wh battery. It has an Odyssey Control app that lets users CPU, GPU, RAM usage, and even monitor fan speed. It has a full HD 15.6-inch that has only 5.4 mm bezels. The Galaxy Book Odyssey has been priced at $1,399.99 and will be available in ‘Mystic Black’ color.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G has been priced at $1,399.99. As the name suggests, the convertible supports the 5G networks. It comes with a 13.3-inch AMOLED full HD season. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is powered by the same “Evo-verified” Intel 11th Gen Core Processor. It supports Samsung’s S Pen and comes with an S Pen in the box. Samsung says the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is more than a PC. The company calls the convertible a “canvas” that is suitable for everything from creative projects to work presentations. Samsung says the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will be available starting November 11 at Samsung.com and Best Buy.

On the launch of the Galaxy Book series, Samsung’s Senior Vice President of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics America said, “PCs are more important in our daily lives than ever — at home, the office, the classroom, and anywhere in between. “By expanding our award-winning laptop portfolio, we’re giving consumers more choices to find the power and features they need. These devices bring together the core of the Galaxy experience, including performance, connectivity, and a seamless ecosystem.”