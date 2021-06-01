We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that’s already getting a $98.29 discount at Amazon.com, which means you can get yours for just $1,002. This laptop comes packed with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Plus, you also get a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, plus a light and ultra-thin design. However, you can also get this laptop at Samsung.com for just $550 with up to $550 savings when you trade-in an eligible device, and you get the same specs. Still, you can also choose to pimp out your new laptop and give it an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM for a total of $750.

If you’re looking for a Mac, you can also consider getting a new M1 MacBook Air that’s currently getting a $60 discount on its 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM. However, this deal is only available with the Silver color variant. If you want to grab another color option while still saving some cash, I recommend you go for the 256GB variant, as it’s getting a $49 discount across the board, leaving it up for grabs at just $950.

You can also score nice savings on Sony headphones. First, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are getting a 51.99 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $298. If you are looking for something more affordable, you can also grab the Sony WHXB900N, which are selling for $178 after receiving a $70 discount, or grab a pair of Sony WHCH710N for $128 with $71.99 savings. And if you are not a fan of over-the-ear headphones, you can also grab a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 for $178 after receiving a $51.99 discount.