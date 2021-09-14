We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of laptops for anyone who loves to take work or their classes on the go. We start with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that’s now available for $825 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $275 savings for those interested. This laptop features a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a long-lasting battery that will give you up to 20 hours of regular use. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, a light and sleek design, and WiFi 6E for faster than normal WiFi speeds.

If you want more power, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM. This model is available in Mystic Silver, and it’s getting a $200 discount, which represents 15 percent savings. In other words, you can get this new Windows 10 laptop for $1,100.

There are also several Chromebooks on sale. These laptops are more affordable than your regular Windows Laptop, plus they usually feature better battery life. You can check out the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, that’s now available for $370.08 after a $59.91 discount. This will get you a 13-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. You can also consider the HP Chromebook 14 that comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for $236 after a $103.99 discount. Or go for the HP Chromebook 11 that features a MediaTek – MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for $119 with 54 percent savings.

You can also grab a new 27-inch LG Ultragear LED IPS monitor for $292.10 after a 27 percent discount, which means $107.89 savings for you. A more affordable option for those looking for a 27-inch monitor comes from Sceptre, as its IPS 27-Inch Business Computer Monitor with 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rates is going for $155 after a $34.99 discount. And you can also go for the Samsung CF390 Series 27-inch FHD Curved Desktop Monitor that’s now available for $208 with $100 savings.