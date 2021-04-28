Samsung has just launched its latest thin and light laptop – the Galaxy Book Pro. The new Samsung offering comes in two sizes – 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both the variants share the same design and core internals, except for a few differences which include the screen real estate, batter size, and the amount of RAM fitted inside the chassis. Color options on the table are Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver, in case you’re too keen on the aesthetics part.

It weighs just 0.87Kg and is merely 11.2mm thin

Starting with the build, Samsung says that the Galaxy Book Pro is its lightest mainstream laptop ever, weighing in at just 0.87kg. For comparison, the current generation MacBook Air tips the scales at 1.2kg. Samsung has managed to achieve that feather-weight profile despite using metal – Series 6000 aluminum to be specific – and says that the device has also passed the MIL-STD 810G durability tests.

The smaller variant packs a 13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080 pixels) AMOLED display, while the 15.6-inch model just bumps up the screen size despite keeping the resolution figures intact. You can equip the machine with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, paired with up to 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD.

65W fast charging, Intel Evo badge, and scissor-switch keys with 1.1mm travel

Both the Galaxy Book Pro models support 65W fast charging, while authentication is handled by a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. Samsung says the Galaxy Book Pro employs a re-engineered keyboard with scissor-switch keys that offer a decent 1.1mm key travel for a laptop that is just 11.2mm thin.

Also, it is Intel Evo certified, which means it comes with a promise of faster wake time (less than 1 second), fast charging, Wi-Fi 6, and a Thunderbolt 4 port that offer a 40Gb/s data transfer rate. Intel’s Iris Xe integrated GPU is there to handle the graphics department, while wireless connectivity is covered by WiFi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1.

With Galaxy Book Pro, Samsung has made one of the best MacBook Air rivals out there

The Galaxy Book Pro also comes with a host of tricks such as Second Screen that turns your Galaxy tablet into, well, a secondary display. Another tool called Galaxy Smart Switch is there to transfer all data – and even settings – from your old PC to the new Samsung machine, while Quick Share allows data sharing between the laptop and Galaxy phones. More importantly, SmartThings integration allows you to control smart home devices directly from the laptop.

The Galaxy Book Pro starts at $999.99 for the 13.3-inch model, while the 15.6-inch version will set you back by $1,099.99 for the base model. Pre-orders kick off today, while general availability starts on May 14. If you pre-order the device before May 13, you’ll get a $150 from Amazon, or a $150 gift voucher from Best Buy, or an e-coupon worth the same value on the official Samsung online store. Those who drop their money on Samsung’s latest laptop before May 30 will get a $100 in-store credit from the aforementioned outlets.