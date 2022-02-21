Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 design revealed in new render images

Samsung announced its MWC 2022 event last week, and given the announcement teaser, we could safely assume that the company was going to upgrade its existing Galaxy Book lineup. Today, a new render image surface showcasing the new Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 laptop in a few angles, offering us a closer look.

GizNext and OnLeaks posted the new renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360, showcasing the design and ports of the laptop. The render images reveal that the upcoming device will have a 360-degree hinge, offering users to put the laptop into tent mode and use it for various tasks. Given the device's design, we also assume that it has a touch-enabled panel, and we’re currently unsure if it’ll support the S Pen.

One source suggests that it will have a 15-inch display, and we can see three USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot on the device. There’s no word whether there will be a smaller, 13.3-inch device, and unfortunately, no ethernet, HDMI, or USB-A ports will be present, so you’ll have to purchase a dongle to get additional functionality.

It’s worth noting that the original Galaxy Books came with S Pen support and OLED displays, and we would expect similar specifications for this year’s Galaxy Book lineup. Under the hood, the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 is rumored to pack a 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake processor, and we’re unsure if we’ll see an AMD series this year.

That’s all the information we have at the moment, and we’ll likely find out more in the coming weeks and at the MWC 2022 event.