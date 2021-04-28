At its Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung launched the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible laptops. But Samsung has a few more products that are breaking cover at the event, and one among them is the Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop. What’s interesting about the machine is that it introduces the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050Ti mobile GPUs, both of which are yet to be announced officially. Going by their names, they will be the new entry-level mobile GPUs in the GeForce RTX 30-series of graphics cards.

The latest Samsung machine employed 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors

The Galaxy Book Odyssey looks less like a gaming-centric device, and more like a business laptop with an abundant port selection and a rich Mystic Black paintjob. It features a 15.6-inch TFT LCD display will full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution, but no eye-popping high refresh rate trickery is at play here. You can configure it with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB gigs of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSC.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey starts at $1,399 and will hit the shelves in August.

As for the graphics options, you can choose between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or its slightly more powerful GeForce RTX 3050 Ti sibling. Rumors suggest that this one packs 4 gigs of graphics memory, but we’ll verify once NVIDIA details it officially. The Galaxy Book Odyssey offers support for Gigabit+ class Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. There’s an 83Wh battery inside, and it can be juiced up using the supplied 135W USB-C charger.

Samsung is quite generous with the port selection on this device. You get a pair of USB Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. Audio output is handled by Dolby Atmos certified speakers. As for market availability, the Galaxy Book Odyssey starts at $1,399 and will hit the shelves in August.